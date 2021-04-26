France reopens schools as virus patients numbers peak

PARIS (AP) — Nursery and primary schools reopened on Monday across France after a three-week closure in the first step out of the country's partial lockdown, despite numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units reaching their highest level since last spring.

Authorities argue that daily numbers of new infections have started decreasing in the country, providing encouraging signs about the impact of restrictions that were imposed at the beginning of the month.

Schools have been closed since April 5 as the government decided to bring forward the date of Easter holidays, in an effort to slow down the spreading of the virus.

Starting from next week, the ban on domestic travel will be lifted. The nighttime curfew, now in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., will be maintained.

“We’re going to gradually reopen," President Emmanuel Macron said while visiting a primary school on Monday in Melun, south of Paris. "We will do this very slowly to avoid (the virus) to start spreading again.”

Macron said he is anticipating a better situation next month when a greater proportion of the population will be vaccinated and the expected decrease in numbers of daily infections after the partial lockdown.