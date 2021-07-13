France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning

At a vaccine center in Versailles west of Paris, most of those lining up Tuesday were young people. Finance worker Thibault Razafinarivo, 26, said, “I have a newborn baby at home, and we don’t want to take any risks with him”. A 23-year-old who works in radiology said she wants to protect her family and her patients.

Some said the government’s vaccine push makes them feel safer, but others expressed frustration at the idea of mandatory vaccines or mandatory passes to go to a cafe — and at yet more rules from Macron’s government.

“I’m getting vaccinated because I want to have a social life and go on holidays,” said law student Marius Chavenon, 22. But he added, “I don’t think vaccination should be compulsory. We live in is France, we should be able to do what we want.”

In Paris, nurse Solene Manable said, “There are many health workers who don’t want to get vaccinated because we don’t know much about the vaccines.” But she said she understood "many people who are getting vaccinated to be able to go back to restaurants ... to be able to have a normal life again.”

To get the COVID pass that will soon be required in all restaurants, people must have proof of vaccination or recent virus infection, or a negative test from the last 48 hours.