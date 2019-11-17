France’s yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary

PARIS (AP) — Yellow vest activists staged peaceful demonstrations across France on Sunday, a day after scuffles between Paris police and protesters marred the anniversary of their movement for economic justice.

Local yellow vest groups gathered at traffic circles across France where the movement emerged one year ago.

In Paris, dozens of protesters briefly rallied under the dome of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette store to denounce consumer culture. They were later expelled by security guards and police.

A few hundred others staged a demonstration near Les Halles shopping mall, in the center of the capital.

Paris police said at least 31 people were detained on Sunday, in addition to 173 others the day before.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner deplored Saturday’s violence on CNews television. Most incidents happened on Place d’Italie, in the southeast of the capital, where police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters who were smashing windows and setting fires to vehicles and trash cans.

Authorities said about 28,000 people took part in rallies across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris. Yellow vest activists said there were 44,000.