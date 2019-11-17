France’s yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary
0 comments
AP

France’s yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — Yellow vest activists staged peaceful demonstrations across France on Sunday, a day after scuffles between Paris police and protesters marred the anniversary of their movement for economic justice.

Local yellow vest groups gathered at traffic circles across France where the movement emerged one year ago.

In Paris, dozens of protesters briefly rallied under the dome of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette store to denounce consumer culture. They were later expelled by security guards and police.

A few hundred others staged a demonstration near Les Halles shopping mall, in the center of the capital.

Paris police said at least 31 people were detained on Sunday, in addition to 173 others the day before.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner deplored Saturday’s violence on CNews television. Most incidents happened on Place d’Italie, in the southeast of the capital, where police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters who were smashing windows and setting fires to vehicles and trash cans.

Authorities said about 28,000 people took part in rallies across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris. Yellow vest activists said there were 44,000.

On Nov. 17, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people occupied roads and tollbooths, blocking traffic around the country to protest a fuel tax hike. The sometimes-violent protests have increasingly vented anger at the broader economic policies pursued by centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is seen as favoring the rich.

The movement was named after the fluorescent garments French motorists must carry in case of emergency.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden
World

Denmark starts border checks at crossings to Sweden

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police on Tuesday began performing border checks at the country's crossings with Sweden, moves that followed a series of shootings and explosions around Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by people crossing the waterway between the Scandinavian neighbors.

+6
After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine
World

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two political supporters of U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry secured a potentially lucrative oil and gas exploration deal from the Ukrainian government soon after Perry proposed one of the men as an adviser to the country's new president.

World

Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave in Sonora

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 more bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

+3
Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do
World

Q&A: The Chinese troops in Hong Kong and what they can do

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese troops made a rare public appearance on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday, joining an effort to clear streets of debris from the anti-government protests that are now in their sixth month. Here’s a look at the People’s Liberation Army role in the semi-autonomous territory:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News