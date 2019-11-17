France’s yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary

A yellow vest protester prepares coffee for fellow protesters in the l'Étoile yellow vests camp after a demonstration at the l'Étoile road toll lanes marking the one year anniversary of the yellow vest movement near Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some protests have clashed with police as yellow vest protesters are marking a year of protests, seeking what they see as economic justice for the French people with changes in government policies.
A protester waves a yellow flag watched by police during a yellow vest demonstration at the l'Étoile road toll lanes marking the one year anniversary of the yellow vest movement near Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some protests have clashed with police as yellow vest protesters are marking a year of protests, seeking what they see as economic justice for the French people with changes in government policies.
A yellow vest protester wearing a vest that says "we love our planet blue", faces French riot police during a yellow vest demonstration at the l'Étoile road toll lanes marking the one year anniversary of the yellow vest movement near Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some protests have clashed with police as yellow vest protesters are marking a year of protests, seeking what they see as economic justice for the French people with changes in government policies.
Tear gas envelopes protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking it's first anniversary, in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Tear gas and water cannon were used Saturday as Paris police sought to disperse yellow vest protesters marking the first anniversary of the birth of their movement against government policies seen as favoring the rich.
Police approach a barricade made by protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking the one year anniversary of the movement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Police are deployed around key sites in Paris as France's yellow vest protesters prepare to mark the first anniversary of their sometimes-violent movement for economic justice.
French riot police officers face protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking it's first anniversary, in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Tear gas and water cannon were used Saturday as Paris police sought to disperse yellow vest protesters marking the first anniversary of the birth of their movement against government policies seen as favoring the rich.
People and visitors are blocked by French riot police officers in front of the Place de la Concorde, as the French capital was placed under high security for a yellow vest demonstration marking the first anniversary in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Paris police fired tear gas to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and government economic policies.
Tear gas envelopes protesters during a yellow vest demonstration marking the first anniversary in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Paris police fired tear gas to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and government economic policies.
Yellow vest demonstrators shout after they unfurl a giant banner that reads, 'all together, let us destroy what is destroying us' as they stage a protest at the Galeries Lafayette shopping mall in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Yellow vest protesters staged new actions Sunday across France to mark the birth last year of their movement for economic justice, one day after scuffles between Paris police and activists marred the anniversary.
Demonstrators waves their yellow vest as they stage a protest at the Galeries Lafayette shopping mall in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Yellow vest protesters staged new actions Sunday across France to mark the birth last year of their movement for economic justice, one day after scuffles between Paris police and activists marred the anniversary.
Yellow vest demonstrators enjoy a lunch to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the national yellow vest movement, at a traffic circle in La Ciotat, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some protests have clashed with police as yellow vest protesters are marking a year of protests, seeking what they see as economic justice for the French people with changes in government policies.
A protester holds a French flag and waves towards passing cars during a yellow vest demonstration at the l'Étoile road toll lanes marking the one year anniversary of the yellow vest movement near Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. Some protests have clashed with police as yellow vest protesters are marking a year of protests, seeking what they see as economic justice for the French people with changes in government policies.
PARIS (AP) — Yellow vest activists staged peaceful demonstrations across France on Sunday, a day after scuffles between Paris police and protesters marred the anniversary of their movement for economic justice.
Local yellow vest groups gathered at traffic circles across France where the movement emerged one year ago.
In Paris, dozens of protesters briefly rallied under the dome of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette store to denounce consumer culture. They were later expelled by security guards and police.
A few hundred others staged a demonstration near Les Halles shopping mall, in the center of the capital.
Paris police said at least 31 people were detained on Sunday, in addition to 173 others the day before.
Interior minister Christophe Castaner deplored Saturday’s violence on CNews television. Most incidents happened on Place d’Italie, in the southeast of the capital, where police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters who were smashing windows and setting fires to vehicles and trash cans.
Authorities said about 28,000 people took part in rallies across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris. Yellow vest activists said there were 44,000.
On Nov. 17, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people occupied roads and tollbooths, blocking traffic around the country to protest a fuel tax hike. The sometimes-violent protests have increasingly vented anger at the broader economic policies pursued by centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is seen as favoring the rich.