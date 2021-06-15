France: Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in campaign funding trial

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court Tuesday, denying wrongdoing and showing anger at accusations during a trial over the allegedly illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.

Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

Sarkozy made his first appearance Tuesday at the trial which started last month. The Paris court is seeking to determine whether he was aware of the system of false invoices that was meant to cover up the overspending.

“You have in front of you someone whose life has been dedicated to politics for 40 years,” he told the court, describing how he took part in over 40 rallies, in addition to newspaper interviews and television shows between mid-February and May 2012.

Voice raised in anger, Sarkozy said he had the political leadership of the campaign, but was not involved in organization and logistical details, stressing that as the incumbent president he had other priorities.

He said he “never” gave any direct instruction to service providers in charge of the organization of his rallies, because he had a team to do that.