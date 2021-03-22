 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
France summons Chinese envoy over "unacceptable" comments
View Comments
AP

France summons Chinese envoy over "unacceptable" comments

{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — France's Foreign Ministry said it has summoned China's ambassador over “unacceptable” comments in recent days that included alleged insults and threats toward lawmakers and a researcher.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tweeted Monday that “comments of China’s Embassy and actions against elected officials, researchers and European diplomats are unacceptable.”

French authorities will “firmly reiterate the message" when meeting with Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye, he added.

The Chinese Embassy in France called a Paris-based researcher, Antoine Bondaz, “a thug” on Twitter on Friday after Bondaz denounced China’s pressure on French lawmakers over an upcoming visit to Taiwan.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhl, said in a statement that the embassy is required to “strictly respect” the rules for diplomatic relations.

The Foreign Ministry also protested China's decision announced Monday to sanction several European nationals, including a French member of the European Parliament, Raphael Glucksmann.

China said the sanctions, which targeted other European Union lawmakers, researchers and diplomats, were in retaliation for sanctions the EU imposed on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

“It is not by attacking academic freedom, freedom of expression and fundamental democratic freedoms that China will respond to the legitimate concerns of the European Union," the French ministry said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News