France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people marched around France on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and COVID-19 passes that will be required to enter restaurants and other venues.

A march in Paris led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician drew an usually sizable crowd, swelled by anger over the new virus rules President Emmanuel Macron announced this week.

Marchers chanted “Liberty!” and carried signs denouncing a “medical dictatorship” and Macron. Demonstrations also took place in Strasbourg in the east, Lille in the north, Montpellier in the south and elsewhere in France.

Macron’s measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and protecting hospitals from a new surge of .

Macron ordered all health care workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 15, and announced that special COVID-19 passes will be required in all restaurants, bars, hospitals, shopping malls, trains, and planes. To get a pass, which will be needed at restaurants starting next month, people must be fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from the virus, or have a negative virus test.