France to unveil rescue plan for struggling car industry

Auto sales in France fell by about 90% in April compared with a year earlier as showrooms were shut and factories suspended production. The country started easing restrictions since May 11 after two months of strict lockdowns.

The plan to support the industry comes at a crucial time for carmaker Renault, which came into the virus crisis in particularly bad shape.

Le Maire said Monday its survival is at stake and that the government would not require Renault to keep all its French jobs and facilities in exchange for the rescue funds, in order to allow the company to adapt to the economic situation.

Renault's alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi is a major global auto player but has struggled since the 2018 arrest of its longtime star CEO Carlos Ghosn.

The group reported its first losses in years in 2019, and unions say it could announce sweeping job cuts and factory closures in France after meeting with staff Thursday.

The French government is its single biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, and has been in talks over a 5 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) loan guarantee to help the company survive.