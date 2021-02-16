France, West Africa step up counterterrorism efforts

“We must not release pressure on terrorist groups," Macron said during Tuesday's meeting.

Macron said military operations should stay focused on the region bordering Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - the epicenter of the fight against jihadist groups. He welcomed the deployment of a Chadian battalion of 1,200 men in that zone over the next few days.

The military will also this year “try to cut off the head” of al-Qaida-linked groups known as JNIM and the Macina Liberation Front, he said.

The leaders also pushed for an increasing role of the Takuba task force, a military group composed of European special forces. Macron said the task force should ultimately number 2,000 troops, but didn't disclose when it would reach that strength. The task force is currently composed of soldiers from France, the Czech Republic and Estonia and will be augmented by troops from Sweden and Italy in the coming months.

According to Macron, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered summit participants the “first signal of the renewed commitment” of the new U.S. administration to maintain troops and military assets in the region.