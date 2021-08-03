France's Macron uses social media to push for vaccination

Macron intends to continue answering people's questions all week on the social media, his office said.

This is not the first time that Macron, who is widely expected to seek a second presidential term next year, has used social media in a bid to speak to younger people.

In May, he filmed a video in the French presidential palace with two of France’s most popular YouTube stars, Mcfly and Carlito, after they met a challenge to reach more than 10 million views with a song about social distancing.

Over 35 million people in France — about 53% of the population — are fully vaccinated.

At least 6 million of them have gotten their first vaccine shot since Macron announced on July 12 that a COVID-19 health pass will be required to enter all restaurants and to travel domestically. The measure, if approved by the Constitutional Council, is expected to begin Aug. 9.

To get the pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

France also requires all health care workers to start getting vaccinated by Sept. 15 or risk suspension.