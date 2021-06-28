France's regional vote shows weakness of Macron and Le Pen

It was not yet clear how the team of three main conservative candidates would choose one among them for the presidential race.

Le Pen, meanwhile, is preparing for her National Rally’s congress this weekend, when she is to be formally designated as the party’s presidential candidate. With the party’s weak showing, she risks criticism over her long-standing effort to improve the image of the party, which had a pariah status under the leadership of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The vice president of Le Pen’s National Rally, Jordan Bardella, took a humiliating third place in the Paris region election. Worse yet for the party, the man Le Pen counted on to win a first region for her party, Thierry Mariani, suffered a stinging defeat in southern France to the mainstream right-wing incumbent — after polls predicted a win.

Republican Renaud Muselier, in his successful bid to block the far right in the southern region known as PACA, had included Macron party candidates in his electoral offering and a left-wing candidate was pressured to drop out in the final round.