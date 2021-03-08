 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
View Comments
AP

French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said.

Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper.

A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

The French national air accident investigation agency, the BEA, said the Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed just after takeoff from a private airfield. BEA investigators were traveling to the site Monday.

Forbes magazine listed Olivier Dassault as one of the world’s top 500 richest people in 2020. He held executive positions at the family-owned Dassault Group as well as serving in the lower house of parliament as a lawmaker from the conservative Republicans party since 2002.

President Emmanuel Macron paid homage in a tweet to a “captain of industry, parliament member, local elected leader, air force reserve officer" and said "his brutal death is a great loss.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Myanmar police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters
World

Myanmar police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar repeatedly used tear gas and rubber bullets Tuesday against crowds protesting last month's coup, but the demonstrators regrouped after each volley and tried to defend themselves with barricades as standoffs between protesters and security forces intensified.

Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises
World

Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News