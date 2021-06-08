French court rules discrimination behind students' ID checks

PARIS (AP) — Overturning a lower court decision, a Paris appeals court ruled on Tuesday that discrimination was behind humiliating police identity checks on three high school students of color as they left a train on their return from a school trip.

The court convicted the French state of a “grave fault” and ordered it to pay 1,500 euros (more than $1,800) to the young men as a form of reparation for the police actions in 2017.

The three, all at the time in their final year of high school in Paris suburb Epinay-sur-Seine, were stopped at the Gare du Nord after their trip to Brussels and searched, one just after getting off the train, the two others in the entry hall, but each time in front of classmates and their teacher.

The lower court ruled that discrimination wasn't at cause because all 18 students on the class trip were of color and only three were checked.

Lawyer Slim Ben Achour noted that of the 18 students, 15 were girls, not usually asked to undergo identity checks and searches, and deplored that video and audio recordings of the incidents hadn't been taken into account, like testimony of the teacher and an accompanying adult.