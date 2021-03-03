French court weighs action over nursing home virus deaths

Paul-Albert Iweins, representing the National Public Health Agency, said that digging for the documents the families want takes a lot of time for the agency’s small staff, that would be “infinitely better spent fighting the pandemic.”

An initial decision in the case is expected June 9.

After France recorded Europe’s first virus infections and deaths a year ago, French officials shut down nursing homes to outsiders and kept residents inside. The government said it had to act fast to protect the country’s most vulnerable populations. But many families say the lockdown deprived them of decision-making abilities for their loved ones, and that in some cases the enforced isolation worsened cognitive and other health problems.

Recognizing these concerns, President Emmanuel Macron relaxed some rules for nursing homes ahead of everything else as France's first lockdown eased. But for many, the damage had already been done. And new waves of infections in the summer, fall and winter sent many nursing homes back into temporary, repeated shutdowns.