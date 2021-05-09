French demonstrators demand more action on climate change

The change requires a parliamentary vote. The National Assembly, where Macron has a majority, largely approved it in March. But no deal has been found in the Senate, where the conservative party holds a majority.

Macron, speaking on the margins of an European Union event in the French city of Strasbourg, said the referendum bill “won't be abandoned.”

“The text will continue living its parliamentary life, which is the only way to get a referendum on condition senators and deputies agree,” he said, stressing the process is still several steps away from a definite vote in parliament.

Macron’s office said that "the environment issue remains one of the priorities of the president."

About a third of France’s 100 billion-euro ($122 billion) rescue plan to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic by next year will go to reducing emissions and protecting biodiversity.

Macron also pushed for beefing up the EU’s 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% compared with 1990 levels — up from the previous 40% target. Last month, the EU has reached a tentative climate deal to put the 27-nation bloc on a path to being “climate neutral” by 2050.

