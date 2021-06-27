French far right beaten in regional elections

Mainstream candidates crowed that they had delivered painful blows to the far-right party previously named the National Front. No region changed camps, with the right keeping the seven it had previously and the left still in control of the other five, according to official results and polling agencies' projections.

On the right, winning incumbent Xavier Bertrand crowed that the National Rally wasn't only “stopped” in his region, the Hauts-de-France in the north, but “we made it retreat greatly.”

Another winner on the right, Laurent Wauquiez, said the far right had been left “no room to prosper” in his region, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Although focused on local issues, and marked by record-low turnout, the regional voting was scrutinized as a test of whether the National Rally is gaining in acceptability. Le Pen has spent a decade trying to cast off the extremist reputation that repelled many French voters in the party's previous guise as the National Front. The party's renewed failure to win a region suggested that Le Pen and her party remain unpalatable to many before the 2022 presidential vote.