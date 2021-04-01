 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French government defends fresh measures against virus surge
0 comments
AP

French government defends fresh measures against virus surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — France's prime minister on Thursday defended new nationwide measures to combat a resurgent coronavirus in France that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban, the government has acted “consistently and pragmatically.”

The National Assembly, France’s lower house, is voting on the new measures Thursday morning, which is expected to be marked by a massive boycott by opposition parties.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the leftist La France Insoumise party denounced the vote as a “bad April fool’s." He has dismissed the measures as being half-baked, and urged Macron to increase vaccine supplies and adopt a more effective vaccine strategy.

On Thursday the World Health Organization issued criticism of Europe’s vaccine rollout as being “unacceptably slow.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex said “the vaccination campaign is progressing and is being simplified every day. We have now reason to believe that we are advancing along the path of the possible exit to the crisis.”

He said more than 8 million people in France have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In the southern Paris suburb of Antony, faced with a surge in COVID cases, parents and teachers mostly welcomed announcements that schools were to close on Friday for three weeks, earlier than the scheduled Easter break.

Some headteachers welcomed the plans, saying the virus had put too many strains on staffing.

“We’d reached a point where everything was falling apart. ... We were all close to exhaustion,” said Aline Becker, an elementary and preschool headteacher.

The French government has announced there will be help for the poorest families to cope financially, amid high or impossible childcare costs. Castex confirmed aid for “modest families whose children will no longer go to the canteen or will no longer be able to enjoy free breakfasts.”

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze talks about Wednesday robbery at Great Southern Bank

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+37
Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup
World

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

  • Updated

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News