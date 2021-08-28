 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French health pass protesters rally for 7th week
0 Comments
AP

French health pass protesters rally for 7th week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators opposed to France’s health pass took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of vocal protests, but crowds were smaller than in past weeks.

About 200 marches were called around the country, four in Paris, gathering both people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations and those denouncing the health pass in place since early August.

Polls show that a majority of French back the health pass but the demonstrators Saturday were of all ages and a mix of social classes. They included some health care workers, who must be vaccinated by mid-September.

The pass, which is required to enter restaurants, museums, sports arenas or other popular venues in France, shows its holder is fully vaccinated, recovered or had a recent negative test.

Signs carried by the crowd include one that read “Welcome to Controlistan.”

Far-right politician Florian Philippot, a presidential candidate in next year’s election, has organized such protests for months.

“The spirit of France is here and it is rising,” he tweeted, posting photos of crowds at his demonstration.

French media, citing the Interior Ministry, said there were less than 158,580 protesters Saturday around France, compared to 175,500 a week ago.

Health authorities said Saturday that nearly 72% of France's population has received at least one vaccine injection and 64.5% have been fully vaccinated.

———

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News