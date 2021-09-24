French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

STOCKHOLM (AP) — France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials.

Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm.

“We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.

The three-way strategic defense alliance announced by Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. includes building a class of nuclear-propelled submarines. As part of the deal, Australia will cancel a contract with France to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French government has suggested it was caught off-guard and betrayed by the deal. In an unprecedented move, France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia to protest what the French said amounted to a stab in the back by allies.