French probe police station attack for any extremist ties

The attacker had staked out the police station ahead of time, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-France Ricard said. The preparation, along with statements he said during the attack and the targeting of a police official, prompted the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office to take over the investigation.

The 37-year-old suspect, identified as Djamel G., had no criminal record or record of radicalization, French media reported. But witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar!” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack, said a French judicial official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

“(Police) know we have a difficult fight against Islamist terrorism ... the fight won't stop tomorrow or the next day,” Darmanin said after meeting with police in the Brittany town of Quimper, which he was visiting.

Infrequent Facebook and Instagram posts from accounts thought to have belonged to the suspected attacker hinted at a man who waffled over the years about his allegiances but with no overt ties to an extremist ideology, the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which uncovered the accounts, reported. In those, he described himself as a Tunisian from Msaken, near the eastern coastal town of Sousse.