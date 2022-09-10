From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Every living former U.S. president — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — joined Biden in mourning her passing and sending condolences to her family.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the queen's “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
Obama and his wife, Michelle, recalled the queen welcoming them, America's first Black president and first lady, to the world stage “with open arms and extraordinary generosity.”
Biden first met the queen in 1982 as a U.S. senator traveling in the U.K. with a delegation from Congress. He last saw her in 2021, several months after he became president, while attending a world leaders' summit in southwestern England.
She mingled with Group of Seven leaders at a reception that she and other royals hosted at an indoor rainforest. After the summit, the Bidens traveled to Windsor Castle, near London, at the queen's invitation for a private audience.
The queen was a 25-year-old princess when she came to Washington in 1951 and stayed with President Harry Truman and his family. She met Herbert Hoover in 1957, more than 20 years after he left office.
Princess Elizabeth and President Harry Truman sit for this picture in the Canadian Embassy in Washington, on Nov. 1, 1951 during formal dinner for the Trumans. The Princess and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, played host to the Trumans. This was one of the high spots of the royal couple's Washington visit which followed their Canadian tour.
Queen Elizabeth II, left, listens as President Dwight D. Eisenhower talks with her while riding from St. Hubert Air Force Base to St. Lambert, scene of the official dedication of St. Lawrence Seaway, June 26, 1959, St. Lambert, Quebec, Canada. The Queen met Eisenhower who flew here from Washington and the two drove to the seaway. The Queen is on a 45-day royal tour of Canadas provinces.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower, center, falls into favorite hand-behind-back position of Prince Philip, left, Aug. 29, 1959 as he stands with the British Royal Family at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland before departing after an overnight visit. Prince Charles and Princess Anne, also with hands behind their backs, flank the president. Queen Elizabeth II stands in front of the president's son, Major John Eisenhower.
Queen Elizabeth II and President Eisenhower stand at Dais as their national anthems are played at St. Hubert RCAF station after their meeting for meeting for officially opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, June 26, 1959.
Prince Philip, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II listen to President John Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedys were the guests of the Queen and Prince at dinner. (AP Photo/Bippa)
In this June 5, 1961 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, center, walks with President John F. Kennedy, right, and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, as they enter an ante-room in Buckingham Palace, London.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with President Richard Nixon and welcomes him to Buckingham Palace, London, on Feb. 25, 1969. The Queen's husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, stands in the background.
In this 1970 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, reacts with U.S. President Richard Nixon, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England.
President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House, July 7, 1976, following a State Dinner in the queen's honor. The dance after dinner was held in the State Dining Room. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves from the balcony of the White House, in Washington, on July 7, 1976, as she stands with President Gerald Ford and his wife Betty. (AP Photo/Staff/Green)
President Jimmy Carter and Queen Elizabeth II with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing at Buckingham Palace London, England, May 1977.
President Jimmy Carter, right, poses with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, May 7, 1977, at Buckingham Palace prior to the State Dinner for Carter and six other heads of state.
In this June 8, 1982 file photo, of U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, as they go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)
In this March 3, 1983 photo, President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II raise their glasses in a toast during a state dinner at the M. H. de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)
The June 10, 1984 file photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second left, standing with, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, second right, and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at London's Buckingham Palace, prior to a dinner for summit leaders.
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush pose with Queen Elizabeth, Thursday, June 1, 1989 in London at Buckingham palace where the queen hosted a lunch for the first family. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Queen Elizabeth II greets Oakland A's Manager Tony LaRussa while President George H.W. Bush greets an unidentified player in the Baltimore Orioles' dugout at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 15, 1991 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
President George H.W. Bush with First Lady Barbara Bush, left, greet Queen Elizabeth II at the White House in evening on Tuesday, May 15, 1991 in Washington for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
President Bill Clinton listens as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks, during a dinner at the Guildhall in Portsmouth Saturday June, 4, 1994, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
President George W. Bush and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II pass a portrait of former President Harry S. Truman as they descend a staircase to the Grand Foyer of the White House for a State Dinner in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
From left: Lynne Cheney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Laura Bush, and President Bush listen to entertainment during a state dinner at the White House on Monday, May 7, 2007 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
First lady Laura Bush, left, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and President Bush wave from the balcony at the White House during the official state arrival ceremony in Washington Monday, May 7, 2007. Prince Philip is second from left. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, pointing, with US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura (partially hidden) in St. George's Hall, Windsor Castle, on Sunday, June 15, 2008. (AP Photo / Nick Ray, Pool)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech as U.S. President Barack Obama reacts during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace, London, on Tuesday May 24, 2011. President Barack Obama immersed himself in the grandeur of Britain's royal family Tuesday, as Queen Elizabeth II welcomed him to Buckingham Palace for the first day of a state visit. (AP Photo/Lewis Whyld, Pool)
U.S. President Barack Obama holds open the guest book Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to sign as first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip stand at right after a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
In this Wednesday, May 25, 2011 file photo President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
U.S. President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, inspects the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump as he arrives for a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three day state visit to Britain. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center left, and US President Donald Trump and guests arrive through the East Gallery ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England Wednesday, June 5, 2019. World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are gathering Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, walks with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London, Sunday June 13, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday June 13, 2021. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
