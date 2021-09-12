Frontrunner to replace Merkel on defensive in TV debate

Much of Sunday’s debate was devoted to substantive issues, including the parties' policies on housing, health, pensions, taxation and immigration.

Despite seeing her party slip in the polls, Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock largely refrained from personal attacks on her rivals and focused instead on her signature issues of social justice and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The next government is the last one that can still actively influence the climate crisis,” said Baerbock, arguing that Germany needs to bring forward its deadline for phasing out coal from 2038 to 2030.

Laschet defended Merkel's 2015 decision to leave Germany's borders open to hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and persecution in Syria and elsewhere, but refused to disown a candidate who has polarized members of his own party with anti-immigrant comments.