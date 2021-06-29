G-20 talks in Italy yields pledge to fight hunger in Africa

In what Di Maio described as a “concrete” declaration, a final document emerged from the day's sessions, one of which was held jointly with development ministers. He said the participants reiterated “the common commitment against food insecurity” in much of the world.

“Beyond the differences and distances among some countries present at the G-20 table, we are all in agreement on climate change, sustainability, on the great issues that today can only be resolved with global cooperation,” he said.

But there were some sharp exchanges involving some of the major powers during the day.

Arriving, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was “important that we sit together in this round with countries like Russia and China, and that we openly address the fact that we do not think much of their vaccine diplomacy.”

Maas was referring to China and Russia providing or selling their own produced vaccines to less developed countries, although some European countries, including Hungary and San Marino, were eager to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Some in the West believe China and Russia have been supplying their vaccines to poorer countries in order to bolster their power.