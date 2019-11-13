Gambia truth hearings grip nation as past atrocities emerge

"Atrocities happened in the past, tearing families and communities apart. People have genuine grievances in their chest," civil society activist Madi Jobarteh said.

Victims and perpetrators are taking the stand in chronological order, or by theme. The commission will then recommend whom should be prosecuted, whom should receive amnesty and what reparations can be granted. The government recently injected an “initial amount” of 50 million dalasis, or about $1 million, into the commission’s trust fund, saying the money came from the sale of Jammeh’s assets.

The goal is to “heal the nation and then move forward as one people,” chairman Lamin J. Sise has said.

It is likely that in the end Jammeh’s prosecution will be recommended, given the overwhelming testimonies of crimes, experts say. The former leader, however, is in Equatorial Guinea, which is unlikely to hand him over.

Most prominent among those testifying have been the “Junglers,” the notorious paramilitary hit men for Jammeh, who all indicated they acted at his direction to torture or kill.

Then, to the shock and dismay of many Gambians, they were released.