Gap to close all UK, Ireland stores; shifts business online

LONDON (AP) — In another blow to Britain's retail sector, American clothing company Gap said that it will close all of its stores in the U.K. by the end of the year as it moves its business exclusively online.

The closures will take place in a phased manner by the end of September and includes the company's outlets in Ireland. In total, 81 stores will close.

It's unclear how many jobs will be affected, but the company insisted it will provide “support and transition assistance” to its employees.

“The e-commerce business continues to grow and we want to meet our customers where they are shopping,” Gap said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that they intend to be a “digital first business.”

The retailer, which has been active in the U.K. since 1987 and since 2006 in Ireland, was emblematic of the quintessential American “T-shirt-and-jeans” look that was popular for decades. Its hoodies emblazoned with the company’s name and denim were long best-selling items.

But in recent years, the appeal of Gap has plummeted, edged out by e-commerce sites that have made its offerings seem bland.