 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gaza man killed by Israeli fire during border protest
0 Comments
AP

Gaza man killed by Israeli fire during border protest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday night, Gaza health officials said, during a violent protest along the Israeli border.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in protests held at five locations, demanding an end to Israel's 14-year blockade of Gaza.

The territory's Hamas rulers have organized a series of similar protests over the past two weeks. In some cases they have turned violent, with the crowds burning tires and hurling explosives toward Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian health officials said Ahmad Saleh, 26, was fatally shot near Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Organizers released a photo of Saleh, wearing shorts and a black T-shirt standing on the beach. “May God accept you Ahmad as a martyr of the night disturbances,” said a caption.

Health officials said five other people were wounded by Israeli fire, including a 15-year-old boy in serious condition.

The Israeli military said that demonstrators hurled explosive devices, and soldiers responded with live fire.

Saleh became the third Palestinian to die in the recent protests, along with a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas militant. An Israeli sniper was killed when he was shot in the head at point-blank range by a protester.

Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The takeover came a year after Hamas defeated the rival Fatah movement, which dominates the Palestinian Authority, in parliamentary elections.

Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, from arming. Critics say the closure, which has hit the local economy hard due to its travel and trade restrictions, amounts to collective punishment.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008, most recently last May.

Israel tightened the blockade after the fighting and only this week lifted most of the measures as Egypt tries to broker a longer-term cease-fire. Israel has demanded that Hamas free two captive Israeli civilians and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers as part of a broader deal.

Hamas dismissed the latest Israeli measures as insufficient and has threatened to continue the demonstrations until the blockade is further eased. “Our position is that it is insufficient and is no substitute for broad measures that will achieve a real breakthrough in terms of life in Gaza,” the group said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News