Gaza mourns its dead as the specter of an endless cycle of conflict looms

Another member of the family, Ala Abu Al-Aouf, was in his nearby shop when the Israeli bombs struck.

"I ran out and saw dust and rubble and heard screams and shouts," he says.

Eventually rescue workers pulled the bodies of his two daughters, 21-year-old Shaima and 19-year-old Ruwan, out of the ruins.

Ala, 48 years old, says the Israeli military gave no warning. "Our souls to them [the Israelis] are cheaper than a phone call. They could have called and said 'Evacuate the building!' You want to hit tunnels? Hit them!" he says. "But you have to warn us. We're civilians. We have nothing to do with that."

Israel says it was targeting tunnels in the neighborhood. When one of them collapsed, so did nearby buildings. The Israeli military said earlier this week that an investigation was underway into the ordnance used.

Clutching her baby son Kareem, a teacher who declined to give her name, came to survey what was once Ala's home.

Her home down the street shook as if an earthquake had struck, she remembers. "I grabbed my children and held them tight," she says. "I thought that's it. I'm going to die. It felt like Judgement Day had come."