Gazans launch incendiary balloons into Israel after strikes

Early on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Hamas targets in response to incendiary balloons. The Israeli military said that Hamas fired machine guns into Israel, drawing an additional airstrike. No casualties were reported on either side.

But by the afternoon, the activists were launching the balloons again. “Our message is clear and explicit. This siege must be broken,” said one of the activists, who identified himself as Abu Omar. “We will not be intimidated by any threats.”

The violence has complicated the cease-fire efforts by Egypt, which closed its border with Gaza on Monday because of difficulties in the cease-fire talks. It also has threatened to overshadow a visit to Washington by Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections. The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza and has crushed the local economy. Israel has tightened the blockade since the war, holding up deliveries of much-needed reconstruction materials.