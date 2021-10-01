 Skip to main content
Georgia says its ex-president arrested after returning home

Georgia says its ex-president arrested after returning home

FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili greets supporters upon arrival at Boryspil Airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, that Saakashvili was been arrested. The announcement came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he had returned to the country.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The prime minister of Georgia says former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested.

The announcement Friday by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he had returned to the country.

Saakashvili’s return came ahead of national municipal elections on Saturday that could be critical to Georgia’s political makeup.

