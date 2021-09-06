 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German ambassador to China, ex-Merkel adviser, dies at 54
0 Comments
AP

German ambassador to China, ex-Merkel adviser, dies at 54

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's new ambassador to China, who was previously a senior adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died at age 54, the German government said Monday.

The Foreign Ministry announced Jan Hecker's “sudden death” in a short statement in the early hours of Monday. It didn't give details of when or where Hecker died, or specify a cause of death.

Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said “there are no indications that the death is connected to Ambassador Hecker's political function.” Asked at a regular government news conference whether authorities will release further details, she said that the ministry has nothing to add at present.

Hecker, who became ambassador in August, was married and had three children, according to his biography on the Foreign Ministry website.

He arrived in China on Aug. 1 and presented his credentials on Aug. 24, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Hecker, a former Interior Ministry official and then a judge at Germany's Federal Administrative Court, started work at the chancellery in 2015 as the head of a unit coordinating refugee policy. He became Merkel's foreign policy adviser — an influential post, though one with a low public profile — in 2017.

Merkel said in a statement that “Jan Hecker's death shocks me deeply.”

“I am mourning an esteemed long-time adviser with deep humanity and outstanding expertise,” the chancellor said. She added that she was “full of gratitude” to have worked with him for years and expressed her condolences to his family.

The Chinese government also offered its condolences.

“We are shocked to learn of this sudden death of Ambassador Jan Hecker, who had been working actively to promote China-Germany relations since assuming his post,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+15
Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro
World

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

  • Updated

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

+8
Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage
World

Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated Friday that German authorities would provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods, renewing promises for rapid help as she returned to the valley hit worst by the disaster.

+5
Afghan 'wake-up call' breeds support for EU military force
World

Afghan 'wake-up call' breeds support for EU military force

  • Updated

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The collapse of Afghanistan's government, the Taliban’s takeover of the country, and the rush to evacuate European citizens and Afghan employees have highlighted the European Union’s need for its own rapid-reaction military force, senior EU officials say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News