German economist panel cuts 2021 growth outlook to 3.1%

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy — Europe's biggest — will grow by 3.1% this year, the government’s panel of independent economic advisers forecast on Wednesday, cutting its previous prediction somewhat.

The panel's new outlook compared with a forecast of 3.7% in November, made at the beginning of a second round of coronavirus-related closures that are largely still in place.

Last year, Germany's gross domestic product shrank by 4.9%. That ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009. However, Germany’s economy did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

For 2022, the economists predicted growth of 4%.

“Despite the second wave of infections and, at least here in Germany, an ongoing lockdown, we are far from the difficult economic situation in Spring 2020,” panel member Volker Wieland said. World trade has picked up significantly, he said, with economic activity improving in China, Asia and the United States in particular.