German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

BERLIN (AP) — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany's upcoming election, faced questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry.

Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points ahead of Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's reaction to assail the candidate.

Opposition parties called a special meeting of parliament's finance committee to discuss the matter.

Investigators in the western city of Osnabrueck are looking into suspected obstruction of justice by unidentified employees of the Financial Intelligence Unit, or FIU. They say they have been investigating since last year because indications of possible money laundering from banks to the FIU weren’t passed on to police and judicial authorities.