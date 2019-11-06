German factory orders rise in September after 2 declines
AP

German factory orders rise in September after 2 declines

BERLIN (AP) — Factory orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, increased in September after two consecutive monthly declines.

The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that orders were up 1.3% compared with the previous month. They were led higher by demand from countries outside the eurozone, which was up 3%, and domestic orders, which rose 1.6%.

Orders from other countries in the 28-nation eurozone dropped 1.8%.

German industrial data have often disappointed over recent months. The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the third quarter, which would put it in a technical recession.

Data on the economy's third-quarter performance are due Nov. 14.

