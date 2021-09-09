 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German FM arrives in Libya to reopen country's embassy
0 Comments
AP

German FM arrives in Libya to reopen country's embassy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
German FM arrives in Libya to reopen country's embassy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Ramstein Air Base in south-western Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

 Olivier Douliery

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister arrived in Libya on Thursday to reopen the country's embassy in Tripoli.

“Today, we want to show with the reopening that Germany is and will remain a committed partner of Libya,” Heiko Maas said upon his arrival in Tripoli. “We want to have a voice in the Libyan capital again.”

German diplomats left Libya in 2014 due to the country's instability and spiraling violence and worked from neighboring Tunisia.

In 2011, a NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to the collapse of order in the North African country. The oil-rich country was long divided between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. Hifter’s 14-month campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

In October, a cease-fire agreement including a demand that all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days led to a deal on the elections in December and the transitional government that took office in February.

Germany has tried to act as an intermediary between warring parties in Libya in the past.

In June, Germany and the United Nations hosted a Libya conference in Berlin on the future of the crisis-ridden country. At the conference, Germany vowed to keep up pressure until all foreign forces have been withdrawn from Libya.

On Thursday, Maas praised the country's efforts to reach more stability over the past two years.

“Today there's a national unity government, the oil blockade has been ended, and the weapons have mostly been silenced," Maas said, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

He added that “Libya needs continued international engagement to achieve progress for all people in Libya.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News