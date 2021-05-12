 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
German government makes hate-motivated insults a crime
0 comments
AP

German government makes hate-motivated insults a crime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The German government passed a new law on Wednesday making hate-motivated insults a criminal offence that can be punished with a monetary fine or prison of up to two years.

Germany's justice minister said the new law is meant to protect Jews, Muslims, gays, people with disabilities and others.

“It is our responsibility to protect every single person in our society from hostility and exclusion,” Christine Lambrecht said, the German news agency dpa reported.

The new measure, which still needs parliamentary approval, includes insulting hate messages sent as texts, emails or letters.

“Members of Jewish or Muslim communities are being taunted and disparaged,” Lambrecht said.

Hate crimes and attacks against minorities have been on the rise in Germany in recent years and with the skyrocketing use of social media, targeted insults are becoming commonplace, groups that track hate crimes say.

Under existing legislation, because the insults are personal and not public, they couldn't be punished as incitement to racial hatred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smoke billows following early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
World

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.

+5
Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith
World

Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — The CEOs of vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna joined cardinals, academics and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith in opening a unique Vatican conference on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News