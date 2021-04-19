German Greens launch chancellor bid as Merkel bloc squabbles

The traditionally left-leaning and once notoriously chaotic party was the junior partner in center-left Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's government from 1998 to 2005. It has become increasingly open to alliances with center-right parties, and is part of a wide variety of coalitions at state level.

Merkel's Union bloc, meanwhile, was still waiting for a candidate on Monday.

Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, both declared their interest in running for chancellor on April 11.

They didn't specify how they would decide their competition. A standoff ensued that many supporters fear could cause lasting damage.

Laschet and Soeder are the state governors of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet is the recently elected leader of by far the bigger of the sister parties.

Last Monday, Laschet rallied the CDU leadership behind his bid and called for a quick decision. But Soeder said the matter shouldn’t be resolved “only in a small back room."