German Greens say they'll meet Paris climate goals
AP

German Greens say they'll meet Paris climate goals

  Updated
German Greens say they'll meet Paris climate goals

Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor and federal leader of the Greens and Robert Habeck, federal leader of the Greens, present their party's "immediate climate protection programme" in Biesenthal, Germany, Tuesday, Aug.3, 2021.

 Kay Nietfeld

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party announced a 10-point plan Tuesday that puts the Paris climate accord's goal at the heart of its election program.

Among the measures proposed is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that would have the power to veto government decisions which don't comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

The party said the proposed measures include a sharp expansion of renewable energy, a faster phase-out of fossil fuels and introducing speed limits on all highways. It also seeks to cap the temperature rise at 1.5C (2.7F) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times. Scientists say that more ambitious goal will be hard to achieve without a drastic change to the entire world economy.

The Greens are trailing the center-right Union bloc in opinion polls, but last month's deadly floods have pushed climate change back up the political agenda. The party stands a good chance of being part of the next governing coalition, even if it doesn't win the election.

