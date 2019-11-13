German parliament committee ousts far-right chairman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brandner has portrayed himself as a victim of unfounded accusations. On Wednesday, he accused other parties of “naked hypocrisy” and declared that “this is not a defeat for us.”

The head of Germany’s main Jewish group, Josef Schuster, said the committee had acted responsibly. Brandner, he said, “was no longer tenable in this office and, in our opinion, actually has no place in parliament.”

Alternative for Germany came third in the country’s 2017 election and is the biggest opposition party.

It has dire relations with other parties. Lawmakers so far have voted down four candidates Alternative for Germany put forward to be parliament’s deputy speaker.

The party also chairs the parliament’s budget and tourism committees. They are symbolically important posts, though the occupants don’t get to change government policy.

Asked by reporters whether the party would propose someone “with integrity” to replace Brandner on the legal affairs committee, Alternative for Germany’s co-leader Alexander Gauland angrily retorted that “we only have persons with integrity.”

A German federal court on Wednesday confirmed a 22-month suspended sentence against a former Alternative for Germany regional lawmaker in Brandenburg, Gauland’s home state, for tax evasion.

