German state vote offers last test before national election

“We still have two completely different electoral areas in east and west, with an AfD in the east that is three times stronger than in the west,” said Peter Matuschek of the Forsa polling agency.

Recent national polls show support for the Union bloc, dominated by Laschet's CDU, at around 25% — roughly level with the Greens, whose co-leader Annalena Baerbock is making the party's first run for the chancellery. They put AfD's support around the 10% mark.

The Union had a solid poll lead until early this year on the strength of Merkel's management of the early stages of the pandemic, but then shed support in particular to the Greens and to the Free Democrats, a pro-business party.

That came amid discontent with a sluggish start to Germany's vaccination campaign, which is now reaching full speed, and a long spat over who would lead the Union into September's election that ended with Laschet squeezing past Markus Soeder, the leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, who had much better poll ratings.