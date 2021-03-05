 Skip to main content
German TV director charged with rape in prominent MeToo case
AP

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2009 file photo German movie director Dieter Wedel gestures during an interview in Bremen, northern Germany. Munich prosecutors said Friday they have formally charged one of Germany's best-known directors and scriptwriters with raping an aspiring actress almost 25 years ago.

 Joerg Sarbach

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany's best-known TV directors and scriptwriters has been formally charged with raping an aspiring actress almost 25 years ago, Munich prosecutors said Friday.

Dieter Wedel was the first prominent figure in the country named when the #MeToo movement targeting alleged sexual abusers in the media and the arts gathered pace in Germany three years ago.

Wedel, 81, has denied claims by several women that he pressured them for sex.

The 20-page indictment against Wedel claims that in 1996 an actress visited him in a Munich hotel to read scenes for a part she was hoping to play. Wearing only a bathrobe, Wedel allegedly forced her onto the bed and raped her.

Prosecutors cited more than 20 witnesses and experts, as well as diary entries, in their indictment.

German news agency dpa quoted Wedel's lawyer Doerthe Korn criticizing the publicity surrounding the case and the fact that the allegations against her client were first made in a newspaper article, which wrongly suggested the statute of limitations had already expired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

