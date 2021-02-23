Germany: 1st verdict expected in Syria torture trial

If convicted of aiding and abetting torture as a crime against humanity, Al-Gharib could be sentenced to more than a decade in prison. However, if the judges consider his defection and court testimony as mitigating factors and credit the time served since his arrest, Al-Gharib could be convicted and receive a suspended prison sentence.

His lawyer declined to comment ahead of the verdict. Syrian government officials did not testify during the trial.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights represented several victims during the trial. ECCHR lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck said the verdict will send a signal to prosecutors in Germany and other European countries about how to pursue cases involving war crimes in Syria.

Among the evidence reviewed during the trial were photographs of thousands of alleged victims of torture by the Syrian government. The images were smuggled out Syria by a police officer who goes by the pseudonym Caesar. The German court heard testimony on the pictures from a Cologne-based forensic specialist, Markus A. Rothschild.

Kaleck said the fact that the Syrian community is so large and well-organized in Germany was a “game changer” for the case.