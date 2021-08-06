Germany: 2 officials probed over warnings in deadly flood

The village of Schuld was flooded at about 5 p.m., causing large-scale damage to buildings but no loss of life, Kruse told reporters at a news conference. However, the town of Sinzig — where the Ahr flows into the Rhine River — wasn't hit until 2:30 a.m., he said.

Authorities issued an evacuation warning for certain areas shortly after 11 p.m. While the warning was transmitted by at least one smartphone app, many people were not aware of it and there were only sporadic siren alerts in the valley.

Kruse said the investigation to date had focused on the death of twelve residents of an assisted-living facility in Sinzig. But he said that possible culpability for the deaths of other people that night would be included in the probe as more information becomes available.

At least eight bodies were found in a single underground parking lot, Kruse said. Some people had tried to drive their cars to safety on the advice of authorities only to drown when the floodwater rushed in.

“Every human life that was lost is one too many,” said Kruse.