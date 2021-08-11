 Skip to main content
Germany: British worker detained for alleged Russian spying
AP

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as Davis S.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November. Before his arrest, he worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians, the prosecutors' statement said.

He received an unknown amount of cash in return, the prosecutor's statement said. Investigators have searched his home and office, the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

