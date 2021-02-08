Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.
Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon, which fits on a human fingertip, is a contender for the title of world's smallest reptile.
German court authorities are unable to cash in more than $60 million in bitcoins confiscated from a fraudster as he has not revealed the passwords.
Called "Falcon's Flight," the ride will be the main attraction of Six Flags Qiddiya, due to open in Saudi Arabia outside of capital Riyadh in 2023.
- Updated
London (AP) — The long forgotten sea shanty has been enjoying a renaissance on social media and is now moving into popular music with two U.K. artists landing record deals, following their online performances.
- Updated
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Before she could join sailing classes near her home in Athens, Sofia Bekatorou had to show an instructor she could tie a basic knot properly. Passing the test at age 8 changed her life.
- Updated
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military authorities appeared to have cut most access to the internet on Saturday as they faced a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.
Russian protesters detained at pro-Navalny rallies say police threatened and intimidated them: 'The regime has shown its teeth'
"Do you know that we can beat you so hard that you will be urinating blood? And there won't be any traces -- you won't be able to prove anything," Peter Sokovykh recalls a police officer screaming into his face as he found himself in a tiny room with six security officers in a St. Petersburg police station.
- Updated
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.
- Updated
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. The ruling ignited protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg.