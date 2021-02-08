 Skip to main content
Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week
AP

Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week

BERLIN (AP) — Germany declares Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' in response to Moscow's expulsion of European diplomats last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country.

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison
Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. The ruling ignited protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

