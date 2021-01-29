Germany expects EU to OK AstraZeneca vaccine with age caveat

On Thursday, a draft recommendation from Germany’s vaccination advisory committee said the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to people aged 18-64 for now. Britain’s medicines regulatory agency also acknowledged the limited data in older people but still cleared the shot last month for all adults, with some caution for pregnant women.

A separate study testing the AstraZeneca vaccine in the U.S. is still underway.

Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester, said he thought any recommendation to limit the vaccine’s use to people under 65 was understandable, but “overly cautious.”

He said that although data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in older populations was limited, it was reasonable to extrapolate that it would help protect older people against COVID-19, even though there are not yet enough numbers of older people enrolled in trials to know for certain.

“The vaccine clearly offers some protection and since the older 65’s are your most vulnerable population, I’d think you want to get some vaccine into them sooner rather than later,” he said. “If Europe and the Germans want to be nitpicky, they can restrict its use, but I think giving older people this vaccine is better than nothing.”