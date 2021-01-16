Germany: Merkel's party elects pragmatic Laschet as leader

Her decision in 2015 to allow in large numbers of migrants caused major tensions on the center-right and strengthened the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Saturday's vote ends a nearly year-long limbo in Germany’s strongest party since outgoing leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who narrowly beat Merz in 2018 to succeed Merkel as CDU leader but failed to impose her authority, announced her resignation. A vote on her successor was delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laschet called for unity after Saturday's vote and said Merz remains “an important personality for us.”

“All the questions that will face us after the pandemic need a broad consensus in our party,” he said. “And we will need this consensus for all the elections that are ahead of us, too. Everyone will be against us.”

Laschet, a miner's son who served as a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2005, shouldn't expect much of a honeymoon in his new job. In addition to the national election, Germany is holding six state elections this year, the first two in mid-March.