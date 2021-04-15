Germany sees record vaccinations amid hospital warning

BERLIN (AP) — German officials said Thursday that the country has set a new record for the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day, even as authorities warned that hospitals are seeing a “dramatic” rise in the number of coronavirus patients needing treatment.

The Health Ministry said 738,501 people received a first or second dose of vaccine Wednesday, continuing a sharp upward trend that began last week with the start of vaccinations in GP practices. German daily Die Welt reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to get the shot Friday.

But the head of the country's disease control agency noted that most Germans are still waiting for their first vaccination.

“We are in the third wave (of infections) and the situation in some hospitals is becoming dramatic,” said Lothar Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute.

“We can already see that some cities and conurbations have temporarily run out of free intensive care beds,” he said.

Wieler called for elective surgeries to be postponed, to free up ICU capacity that he said would soon be needed for COVID-19 patients.