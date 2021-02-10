 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany to let citizens store ID cards on smartphone
View Comments
AP

Germany to let citizens store ID cards on smartphone

{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says its citizens will be able to use smartphones to store their government-issued ID cards and prove their identity online.

The move is part of a broader effort to haul Germany's decidedly analogue bureaucracy into the 21st century.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that from this fall, citizens will be able to use the electronic ID stored in their smartphones together with a PIN number to prove they are who they claim to be when communicating with authorities or private businesses.

Germans are frequently required to present credit card-sized cards featuring their photo and personal details, such as when applying for benefits, opening bank accounts or registering a vehicle. While there are already ways of doing this online, the physical card and a card reader are currently required.

Separately, the ministry said the Cabinet has agreed on a bill that will make government-generated data openly available to businesses and private individuals where possible, to spur the development of new applications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+2
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder
World

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe’s oldest person survived COVID-19 and celebrates 117th birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News