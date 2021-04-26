Germany to open up virus vaccinations to all adults in June

After supply problems and concerns over efficacy and rare blood clots involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany has relied heavily on the shots made by local company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer. About 50 million doses of that vaccine are expected to be delivered in the second quarter, Merkel said.

She and the governors also discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus, though no decision was made.

The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Some in Germany have argued it's unfair on those who haven't been able to get the shot yet. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.

Merkel cited a recent report from Germany's disease control agency, which concluded that people pose “no relevant risk” to others 14 days after they've received a second dose of vaccine. This would mean that they could be treated like people who test negative for the coronavirus or who have recovered from infection.