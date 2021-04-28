 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue
0 comments
AP

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed China's prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries “means that we can address difficult issues and put everything on the table.”

The comments came after Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang led broad-ranging governmental consultations on issues like the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, economic cooperation and other topics. The talks were held virtually due to the pandemic.

According to remarks released by her office, Merkel brought up Germany's criticism of China's human rights record, saying in her address to the group, “There are differences of opinion here, especially when we think of the situation in Hong Kong, for example.”

“We have, so far, always managed to address these issues well; I'd hope that we can get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible," Merkel said.

The German leader, who does not plan to run for reelection this year, added that her wish was for “in-depth” talks that would also include the countries' justice ministers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges
World

Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges

  • Updated

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools, limiting travel and instructing people to stay at home for nearly three weeks starting Thursday, to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News