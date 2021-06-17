Germany's, Poland's leaders mark 1991 treaty with talks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Poland on Thursday are expected to discuss the future of the European Union and of its trans-Atlantic ties as well as the situation in Ukraine and Belarus as they mark 30 years of a treaty on bilateral relations.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was on a brief visit to Warsaw for talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and a meeting with Polish and German young people.

Poland is expected to reiterate its strong objections to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea that is to supply Germany with Russian gas, bypassing Ukraine and Poland. Warsaw sees it as a political tool for increasing Moscow's influence in Europe, while Berlin sees it as purely a business project.

Ahead of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper article that Germany wants to “use this anniversary to look forward together with Poland” and that their interests are ”often closer than we think."

"We want a strong Europe that is capable of acting, that does its bit for the trans-Atlantic partnership," Maas wrote in an article for the daily Rheinische Post.